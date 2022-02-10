> News > National > TCR

Entry list locked in for TCR Australia Round 1

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 10th February, 2022 - 6:16pm

Jay Hanson

A 20-car entry list for Round 1 of the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains has been released.

The field is comprised of a total of seven makes, including several current or former Supercars Championship full-timers and some front-wheel drive specialists.

Inaugural Supercheap Auto TCR Australia title winner Will Brown is a high-profile addition, replacing Chaz Mostert in the Audi which the latter took out last year’s series with.

He is one of three in the Melbourne Performance Centre stable this weekend at AWC Race Tasmania, along with Jay Hanson in the new-generation Audi RS 3 and Targa Tasmania winner Eddie Maguire on debut in a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

At Brown’s old team, HMO Customer Racing, Josh Buchan and Nathan Morcom are joined by Bailey Sweeney as the squad expands to three Hyundai i30 N entries on a full-time basis.

Wall Racing’s Honda Civic Type Rs are populated by two men who have driven together in the Bathurst 1000 four times, namely Fabian Coulthard and Tony D’Alberto.

Garry Rogers Motorsport represents almost a third of the field, running Peugeot 308s for 2021 series runner-up Aaron Cameron, Jordan Cox, Dylan O’Keeffe, and Ben Bargwanna, plus Renault Meganes for James Moffat and Kody Garland.

Ashley Seward Motorsport fields former GRM driver Michael Caruso in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta, with the privateer contingent made up of Brad Shiels (Hyundai), Lachlan Mineeff (Volkswagen), Zac Soutar (Honda), Liam McAdam (Audi) and Braydan Willmington (Alfa Romeo).

Practice 1 starts tomorrow at 11:10 local time/AEDT.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car
8 Schaeffer GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Peugeot 308 TCR
9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson Audi RS3 LMS TCR
10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N TCR
14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR
24 Stan Sport Wall Racing Fabian Coulthard Honda Civic Type R TCR
30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N TCR
33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR
34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane R.S. TCR
41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Renault Megane R.S. TCR
44 Melbourne Performance Centre Eddie Maguire Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R TCR
71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR
89 Braydan Willmington Motorsports Braydan Willmington Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
97 Forza Brakes Motorsport Liam McAdam Audi RS3 LMS TCR
110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R TCR
130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30 N TCR
333 Royal Purple Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai i30 N TCR
999 LIQUI MOLY MPC Racing Will Brown Audi RS3 LMS TCR

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]