Entry list locked in for TCR Australia Round 1

Jay Hanson
A 20-car entry list for Round 1 of the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains has been released.
The field is comprised of a total of seven makes, including several current or former Supercars Championship full-timers and some front-wheel drive specialists.
Inaugural Supercheap Auto TCR Australia title winner Will Brown is a high-profile addition, replacing Chaz Mostert in the Audi which the latter took out last year’s series with.
He is one of three in the Melbourne Performance Centre stable this weekend at AWC Race Tasmania, along with Jay Hanson in the new-generation Audi RS 3 and Targa Tasmania winner Eddie Maguire on debut in a Volkswagen Golf GTI.
At Brown’s old team, HMO Customer Racing, Josh Buchan and Nathan Morcom are joined by Bailey Sweeney as the squad expands to three Hyundai i30 N entries on a full-time basis.
Wall Racing’s Honda Civic Type Rs are populated by two men who have driven together in the Bathurst 1000 four times, namely Fabian Coulthard and Tony D’Alberto.
Garry Rogers Motorsport represents almost a third of the field, running Peugeot 308s for 2021 series runner-up Aaron Cameron, Jordan Cox, Dylan O’Keeffe, and Ben Bargwanna, plus Renault Meganes for James Moffat and Kody Garland.
Ashley Seward Motorsport fields former GRM driver Michael Caruso in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta, with the privateer contingent made up of Brad Shiels (Hyundai), Lachlan Mineeff (Volkswagen), Zac Soutar (Honda), Liam McAdam (Audi) and Braydan Willmington (Alfa Romeo).
Practice 1 starts tomorrow at 11:10 local time/AEDT.
Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|8
|Schaeffer GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|24
|Stan Sport Wall Racing
|Fabian Coulthard
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane R.S. TCR
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane R.S. TCR
|44
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Eddie Maguire
|Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|89
|Braydan Willmington Motorsports
|Braydan Willmington
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|97
|Forza Brakes Motorsport
|Liam McAdam
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|333
|Royal Purple Racing
|Brad Shiels
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|999
|LIQUI MOLY MPC Racing
|Will Brown
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]