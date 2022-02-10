Aston Martin promotes ex-Ferrari F1 boss

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Marco Mattiacci has been announced as Aston Martin’s global chief brand and commercial officer.

Mattiacci spent more than a decade in leadership roles at Ferrari, including at the helm of its Formula 1 team in 2014 after succeeding Stefano Domenicali.

Following his tenure with the Scuderia, the 51-year-old worked for Faraday Future and management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company before recently taking up an advisory role with Aston Martin.

That foot in the door at the British luxury car manufacturer has quickly blossomed into a leading position.

He will oversee the marque’s “industry-leading luxury customer experience and the brand and product integration with Formula 1 as a key global marketing platform”, per Aston Martin’s announcement.

“The new chapter for Aston Martin is the most exciting project in the automotive industry right now, and I am thrilled to join the incredible leadership team assembled by Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers in this role of global chief brand and commercial officer,” said Mattiacci.

“Having enjoyed global affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston Martin is now igniting a new breed of customers with its next generation of product, ultra-luxury customer experience and return to grand prix racing.

“Working as part of a skilled and passionate team, I look forward to being the custodian of this iconic brand, which sits uniquely in the crosshairs of ultra-luxury and high performance.”

Added Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Tobias Moers: “As we continue this new era for Aston Martin, a key pillar is unleashing the potential of our brand, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal.

“I’m delighted to welcome Marco to Aston Martin and look forward to working with him and our world-class leadership team to accelerate our breathtaking new product roadmap and unrivalled luxury customer experience.”

Mattiacci won the 2012 Automotive Executive of the Year Award in the United States.