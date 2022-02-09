Williams completes F1 pre-season puzzle

The final piece of Formula 1’s 2022 pre-season puzzle has dropped into place with Williams announcing the launch of its new car.

The British squad will unveil its steed on February 15, the day after AlphaTauri reveals its latest car.

Williams was the last of the 10 teams to announce its launch plans, with Haas having become the first team to release imagery of its new car last week.

Nicholas Latifi is set to continue for a third season with the Dorilton Capital-owned operation, joined by Alex Albon in place of Mercedes-bound George Russell.

Albon sat out the 2021 season after losing his drive at Red Bull to Sergio Perez at the conclusion of the 2020 Formula 1 campaign.

He spent that time competing in DTM at the wheel of a Ferrari, taking a win at the Nurburgring along with three other podiums during the season.

Latifi enjoyed his best season in F1 last year as a rejuvenated Williams finished a credible eighth in the constructors’ championship.

That came despite efforts being switched to the 2022 project early, a decision which is hoped to leave the squad on the front foot for the coming championship.

Formula 1’s launch season continues this week with Red Bull set to unveil the RB18 tonight, followed by Aston Martin on Thursday, and McLaren on Friday.

Pre-season testing commences with a three-day ‘shakedown’ outing in Spain from February 23 ahead of the second test in Bahrain starting March 10.

The season proper gets underway from March 20, also in Bahrain.