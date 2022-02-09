New Supercheap Auto ‘Fast Five’ quiz launches

Speedcafe.com has launched a new Motorsport Quiz for 2022 named the Supercheap Auto ‘Fast Five’ giving fans more prizes to win.

Revamped for this year, the quiz format sees five quick-fire questions previewing the upcoming weekend’s racing.

Those that answer all questions correctly go in the draw to win a Supercheap Auto gift card.

While most quiz rounds will take place in the build-up to Supercars events, there will be a handful of special edition quizzes, starting with Round 1 today ahead of this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia season-opener in Tasmania.

Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

CLICK HERE to start the quiz.

This round closes 23:59 AEDT, February 16, 2022.