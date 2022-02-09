McLaren extends Norris’ Formula 1 contract

McLaren has announced that it has extended its Formula 1 contract with Lando Norris.

The Brit will remain with the squad until at least the end of 2025, which will mark his seventh season in F1.

Norris and McLaren already had a ‘multi-year’ deal in place, an agreement signed ahead of last season.

That would have kept the 22-year-old at the squad until at least the end of 2023.

“Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren,” said Norris.

“I have grown up in this team and I’m part of this journey we’re all on.

“Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team’s performance, and I see and feel all the work, investment, and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future.

“This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years.”

Team boss, Andreas Seidl, added: “The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflect not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent.

“It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from Lando in us as a team and our journey to world championship contention.

“Lando has shown impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver over the past four years and has been an instrumental part of the team’s momentum and performance trajectory.

“We are still on our journey to fight at the front and Lando is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build towards our ultimate shared goal of world championships.”

Norris made his debut with McLaren alongside Carlos Sainz in 2019 and last year secured his first pole position at the Russian Grand Prix.

He picked up four podiums over the course of the 2021 season and was the team’s leading performer throughout much of the campaign.

Asked about his previous contract announcement by Speedcafe.com last May, Norris admitted he was keen to become a leading figure within the team.

“I want to be that kind of guy to lead the team, who’s been there for many years, has helped them through the bad times and helped them achieve the good times,” he said at the time.

“That’s the kind of position I want to be and that’s why I’m still here, it’s why I signed for some more years is because I want to be in that position.”