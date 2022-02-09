Lego to release McLaren Formula 1 car

The McLaren Formula 1 team and Lego has teamed up to produce a model of the team’s 2021 colours on a 2022-inspired racer.

The Lego Technic carries the livery the squad brandished on the MCL35M, the car with which Daniel Ricciardo won last year’s Italian Grand Prix and with which the team finished fourth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship.

“The partnership between the Lego Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration,” said Lego’s head of product, Niels Henrik Horsted.

“The way in which we are able to inspire our fans through the technology and designs produced pushes the limits of possibility, both on the racetrack and whilst building with Lego bricks.

“This unique product is a true testament to the importance of the play experience for our fans.”

James Key, McLaren’s technical director, added: “We are excited to unveil the unique Lego Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design.

“This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the Lego Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design.

“The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans.”

The McLaren model marks the first time an F1 car has been recreated in a Lego Technic set, with the design supported by the race team itself.

It will sport a six-cylinder engine with moving cylinders, working steering and suspension, and a differential lock.

In total, the 1432-piece set will measure 65 cm long and 27 cm wide.

Lego has previous released models featuring Ferrari and Williams under their ‘Racers’ line.