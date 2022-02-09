Hanson’s new TCR Audi livery revealed

The livery for Jay Hanson’s new Audi RS3 LMS has been revealed ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Hanson will steer a new-spec Audi which arrived in Australia just recently, where it will be raced for the first time outside of the WTCR – World Touring Car Cup.

The latest model RS3 scored three wins in its maiden WTCR season, while Chaz Mostert took out last year’s TCR Australia title in the previous version.

Hanson’s car features the dark grey base which it arrived in, with backing led by AWC, which also has naming rights for this weekend’s Race Tasmania event.

“When I did my seat pour, I thought it looked almost too good to put stickers on,” he said.

“We just put a livery on it, but hopefully we can do a full wrap later in the season and really trick it up to make it special.

“It’s great to have one of these brand-new Audis down here and the support we’re getting from Audi Sport in Germany is awesome so it’s pretty cool to have the only one in the southern hemisphere as well as it having my name on the window.

“I think there will be a lot of people watching to see how it performs and hopefully it ticks all the boxes.”

Hanson drove an Alfa Romeo Giulietta last year, when he made a mid-season switch to the Melbourne Performance Centre stable.

This time around, he will count another Supercars full-timer and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title winner, Will Brown, as one of his team-mates at MPC.

Brown has taken over the Audi which Mostert drove in his 2021 hot hatch triumph, which he sealed on the same weekend as winning the Bathurst 1000 with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Also in the MPC squad are Iain McDougall and, this weekend, Targa Tasmania winner Eddie McGuire in a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Practice at Symmons Plains starts this Friday.