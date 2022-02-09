Formula Ford’s return to Motorsport Australia Series status confirmed

Formula Ford’s return to the Motorsport Australia ranks as a national series has been confirmed with the publication of its 2022 Sporting Regulations.

Rule 1.2 of said regulations reads as follows:

“The Series constitutes the national pointscore for the Motorsport Australia Series for Formula Ford.

“Each event in the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series shall be conducted under the provisions of the International Sporting Code of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA); the National Competition Rules (NCR) and Race Meeting Standing Regulations (RMSR) of the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport LTD (MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA), the promoter of the event or governing body; the Sporting Regulations for this Series are issued by the : Formula Ford Association Inc (FFA); the technical regulations published by MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA; Supplementary and Further Regulations issued by each Event Organiser at each round; Bulletins issued by the Formula Ford Association, the Stewards of the Meeting and any Driver Briefing Notes issued by the Clerk of the Course, or FFA Official at a meeting.”

Formula Ford had been left out in the cold since Motorsport Australia (then as CAMS) stripped it of national title status at the end of 2015, as part of a move to rationalise the number of national categories.

That decision coincided with the introduction of the Motorsport Australia Formula 4 Championship, which would end in 2019 after just six seasons.

Nevertheless, the Formula Ford Association continued to run a national competition, with rounds held on platforms including Motorsport Australia state championship events and the AASA-sanctioned Australian Motor Racing Series.

Last year, it emerged that the FIA’s local representative was looking at bringing back the national championship, as well as the introduction of a new-generation car.

A working group was formed to further that idea, with the mooted revival of at least national series status now locked in.

The 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series starts with Round 1 at Sandown on February 26-27, as part of a Victorian state meeting.