Brown’s comeback livery revealed

The colours with which Will Brown will vie to become Supercheap Auto TCR Australia’s first two-time title winner have been released.

It was already known the Erebus Motorsport Supercars young gun would run with support from Liqui Moly; now his complete red, blue and white livery has been unveiled.

Brown is a major drawcard for the 2022 TCR series.

He soared to the inaugural crown aboard a HMO Customer Racing Hyundai but has not competed in the hot hatch category since the shortlived 2020 Australian Grand Prix.

After a period away, he returns now as a Supercars Championship race winner looking to lead Melbourne Performance Centre’s charge, using the chassis which Chaz Mostert took to last year’s title.

Brown will run the #999 on his Audi RS3 LMS TCR, while it is long-time Bathurst 12 Hour naming rights partner Liqui Moly’s first step into the TCR Australia scene.

Among the field of drivers Brown will be up against in this weekend’s AWC Race Tasmania season-opener are Fabian Coulthard, 2021 runner-up Aaron Cameron, Jordan Cox, Michael Caruso, Tony D’Alberto, and James Moffat.

Opening practice on Friday starts at 11:10 (local time/AEDT), with qualifying and Race 1 taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Another two races will be held on Sunday afternoon.