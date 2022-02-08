> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Team radio from Formula E’s season-opener

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 8th February, 2022 - 2:49pm

Listen back to how the Formula E field handled Round 1 of the new season on the Saudi Arabian streets of Diriyah.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]