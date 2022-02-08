Track schedule, broadcast times for Race Tasmania

A total of 18 races will take place this weekend at Symmons Plains for the second edition of AWC Race Tasmania.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia will headline the event, with the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series and various state categories also in action.

Stan Sport will offer live, ad-free coverage from 13:00-17:00 (local time, AEDT) on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Nine Network will also provide a slightly more limited, free-to-air broadcast from 15:00-17:00 on Saturday, and 13:00-15:00 on Sunday via its Gem channel.

International viewers, including from New Zealand, can tune in via motorsport.tv.

No mention is made of any television coverage for Friday’s action, the bulk of which will be practice sessions.

AWC Race Tasmania track schedule (all times in AEDT)