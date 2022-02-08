> News > National

Track schedule, broadcast times for Race Tasmania

By Connor O'Brien

Tuesday 8th February, 2022 - 12:15pm

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia is the headline act of the AWC Race Tasmania event

A total of 18 races will take place this weekend at Symmons Plains for the second edition of AWC Race Tasmania.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia will headline the event, with the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series and various state categories also in action.

Stan Sport will offer live, ad-free coverage from 13:00-17:00 (local time, AEDT) on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Nine Network will also provide a slightly more limited, free-to-air broadcast from 15:00-17:00 on Saturday, and 13:00-15:00 on Sunday via its Gem channel.

International viewers, including from New Zealand, can tune in via motorsport.tv.

No mention is made of any television coverage for Friday’s action, the bulk of which will be practice sessions.

AWC Race Tasmania track schedule (all times in AEDT)

Start Finish Category Session
Friday, February 11
9:30 9:50 Hyundai Excel Practice 1
9:55 10:15 TBA Practice 1
10:20 10:40 HQ Holdens Practice 1
10:45 11:05 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Practice 1
11:10 11:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Practice 1
11:45 12:15 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship Practice 1
12:20 12:40 Hyundai Excels Practice 2
12:45 13:05 TBA Practice 2
13:10 13:30 HQ Holdens Practice 2
13:35 14:05 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Practice 2
14:10 14:40 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship Practice 2
14:45 15:05 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Practice 2
15:10 15:30 TBA Qualifying
15:40 16:00 Hyundai Excel Qualifying
16:10 16:30 TV window Broadcast
16:35 16:55 Ride session
Saturday, February 12
10:00 10:20 HQ Holdens Qualifying
10:30 10:55 TBA Race 1
11:05 11:30 Hyundai Excels Race 1
11:40 12:05 HQ Holdens Race 1
12:15 12:40 TBA Race 2
13:25 13:45 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship Qualifying
13:55 14:15 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Qualifying
14:25 14:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Qualifying – Part 1
14:45 14:55 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Qualifying – Part 2
15:10 15:35 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship Race 1
15:45 16:10 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 1
16:25 16:58 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 1
Sunday, February 13
10:00 10:25 Hyundai Excel Race 2
10:35 11:00 HQ Holdens Race 2
11:10 11:35 TBA Race 3
11:45 12:10 Hyundai Excel Race 3
12:20 12:45 HQ Holdens Race 3
13:15 13:40 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 2
13:50 14:15 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship Race 2
14:25 14:53 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 2
15:05 15:50 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 3
15:40 16:05 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship Race 3
16:20 16:48 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 3

