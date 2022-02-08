TCR Australia locks in fuel supplier

The relationship between Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and its foundation fuel supplier Panta Racing Fuel Australia will extend into this season, it has been announced.

A subsidiary of European oil and gas giant MOL Group, Panta has partnered with TCR Australia since its inaugural 2019 season.

“The head of motorsport for Panta, and the owner of the TCR brand globally, have shared a close relationship for many years which provides Panta with a broad and in-depth understanding of the TCR brand and vision,” said Panta Australia general manager Cary Murphy.

“This enables us to be uniquely positioned to service the requirements of TCR Australia and its competitors and we are proud to once again be doing so for the fourth consecutive year in 2022.

“Starting with the season-opener in Tasmania this weekend, the 2022 calendar for TCR Australia is shaping up to be absolutely brilliant, including no less than two appearances at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 6 Hour and the highly anticipated Bathurst International.

“Panta cannot wait to once again be a part of the TCR Australia success story in 2022.”

Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid welcomed the renewed agreement.

“The commitment of Panta Racing Fuel Australia, with Panta Europe and the global weight of MOL Group behind them, ensures that the highest quality racing fuel suitable to the unique requirements of our series is always available and we look forward to working with Panta for another exciting season in 2022,” he said.

TCR will be the headline category at AWC Race Tasmania this Friday to Sunday.