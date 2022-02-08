Privateer confirms TCR return

Lachlan Mineeff has confirmed his place on the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia grid with his Purple Sector team.

The 19-year-old last year took a top 10 finish on debut before improving his career-best benchmark to sixth at the Mount Panorama finale.

He’s looking to build on that platform when he hits the track with his Equipment Dynamics-backed Volkswagen Golf, starting at AWC Race Tasmania this weekend.

“Last year, there’s no doubt our results exceeded expectations,” Mineeff said.

“To finish in the top 10 in my first race in the category, in wet weather conditions, well and truly surpassed our objectives.

“We had some tougher rounds in the middle of the year and lost some track time due to COVID, but to finish in the top six at Bathurst was an awesome way to end the year, on a track we didn’t think would be particularly well suited to the Golf.

“We’ve shown we can finish in the top 10 at a couple of circuits with different characteristics – the goal for this season is to be there more consistently.”

Mineeff recently upped his preparations via a test day at Queensland Raceway.

“Both Symmons Plains and Queensland Raceway have slow corners leading onto long straights, so a lot of the data we gathered at our QR test is useful for how we approach this weekend,” Mineeff said.

“We’re fortunate there’s a test day at Symmons Plains this Thursday as well, so we will be able to start with a solid base setup and fine tune the car from there.”

Opening TCR practice at Symmons Plains starts at 11:10 on Friday (local time/AEDT).