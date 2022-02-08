New Audi TCR model arrives Down Under

The updated Audi RS3 LMS TCR has arrived Down Under in time for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia season-opener at Symmons Plains.

The latest-specification model will be run by Melbourne Performance Centre, with youngster Jay Hanson behind the wheel.

Hanson had spent the bulk of last year at Ashley Seward Motorsport before switching to MPC for the final round at Bathurst.

The new RS3 LMS is said to feature “a significantly revised cooling concept, optimised aerodynamics, improved ergonomics and set-up abilities”, plus further safety developments.

“It’s exciting to welcome the latest generation of Audi’s RS3 LMS TCR to our state-of-the-art facility,” said MPC managing director Troy Russell.

“Compared to the previous model that we’ve had success with previously, it features subtle tweaks making for an overall improved package.

“It’s awesome to be part of the first allocation of this model and we expect it to be a success just like the previous model.

“We’re excited to continue to represent Audi Sport in Australia once again and to welcome Jay onboard for the season.

“He’s a good young driver and we’re looking forward to a strong campaign.”

Hanson will be part of a four-pronged MPC fleet at AWC Race Tasmania this Friday to Sunday, joining Iain McDougall, 2019 title winner Will Brown, and Targa Tasmania winner Eddie Maguire.