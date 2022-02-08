> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 throwback

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 8th February, 2022 - 5:16pm

Get your nostalgia running with a selection of images from over the years leading up to the Adelaide 500’s demise.

V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG06100
V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG05553
sbr5444-Resized
sbr5422-Resized
RGP-2018-Adelaide-500-Sun-a94w5933-800x533
RGP-2017-Clipsal-500-Fri-a94w1590
RGP-2017-Clipsal-500-Fri-a94w0241
ash-walsh-kalisz
Adelaide_500_reaction-1200x800
190220_VASCR1_DKIMG0115-1200x800
2019-adl-ShellVPowerRacing-301
2019-adl-ShaneVanGisbergen-285
2019-adl-RichieStanaway-249
2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
2019-adl-_MISC-232
2019-adl-_MISC-13
2019-adl-_MISC-6
2019-adl-_Action-292
202VASC01ADL-11945
202VASC01ADL-11298
202VASC01ADL-10641
202VASC01ADL-08267
202VASC01ADL-05263
2011 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]