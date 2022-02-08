Familiar face linked to ARG/Stan Sport broadcast

Renowned media presenter Matt White is set to take up a role on Stan Sport’s new motorsport broadcast team, Speedcafe.com understands.

One of the key questions in the wake of the Australian Racing Group’s multi-year deal with Stan Sport announced last week was how the commentary team would shape up.

That’s because the talent associated with ARG last year, when its categories such as Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship were aired on the Seven Network, aren’t necessarily guaranteed to shift to Nine-affiliated Stan Sport.

Seven remains the free-to-air broadcast partner of the Repco Supercars Championship until the end of 2025, providing key opportunities including with relation to the annual Bathurst 1000.

Speedcafe.com understands White will be a central cog of the Stan Sport coverage, most likely in a host-type capacity. An ARG spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when approached today.

It’s not yet clear whether that will be just for ARG’s seven-round SpeedSeries or extend to its entire motorsport portfolio which now includes the IndyCar Series, World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship and Formula E.

White has long been a familiar face attached to Supercars and motorsport in general, through his lengthy tenures at Network 10 and the Seven Network.

Having departed the television arena amid COVID-19 cutbacks in 2020, he has worked for SEN radio for the best part of 18 months now.

The first ARG event to air on Stan Sport/Nine will take place this weekend with the AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains.

The track schedule and broadcast details for the event can be found HERE.