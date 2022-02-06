New AGP grandstands named after F1 world champions

Another wave of grandstand ticket offerings for the upcoming Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix will go on sale tomorrow.

With promoter Australian Grand Prix Corporation reporting “unprecedented ticket sales”, it will deliver a further five purpose-built grandstands for its long-awaited return to the F1 scene.

Namely, they will be: Summerland (Turn 5), The Balconies (Turn 8), Clark (between Turns 8 and 9), The Pinnacles (Turn 11), and Lauda (Turn 12).

Clark and Lauda, of course, are named after multiple F1 world champions Jim Clark and Niki Lauda.

AGPC has also announced a new “premium hospitality experience” dubbed Red Line.

That will revolve around a two-storey suite located by Turn 4.

Red Line tickets start at $795 for Friday only, and will also go on sale tomorrow.

AGPC general manager of sales and commercial, Michelle Greco, said: “Red Line blends the unique elegance and excitement which is synonymous with Formula 1.

“This new two-storey marquee, located at Turn 4, is the perfect pitstop for punters looking to get the most out of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022.

“If demand for premium hospitality packages is anything to go by, we’re expecting a massive crowd at the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022 and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Albert Park in April.”

A separate Thursday hospitality option will be available from $299; buyable at 10:00 AEDT tomorrow.

“Thursday’s reimagined hospitality packages are fantastic value for those who want to enjoy a first-class experience, at an entry level price,” added Arthur Gillion, AGPC general manager of marketing and experience.

Albert Park will host Round 3 of the 2022 F1 season on April 7-10.