> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Albert Park’s new Red Line facility

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 7th February, 2022 - 11:20am

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has released a series of renders revealing the look for its new premium hospitality site located at Albert Park’s Turn 4.

Red-Line-1
Red-Line-8
Red-Line-7
Red-Line-6
Red-Line-5
Red-Line-4
Red-Line-3

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]