AMRS partners with RaceFuels

RaceFuels has been announced as the official fuel partner and supplier of the 2022 Australian Motor Racing Series.

Starting at the Sydney Motorsport Park season-opener on February 18-19, AMRS competitors will have access to Race Fuels’ ELF LMS, ELF Race 102, E85 and 98 RON products.

Its suite of categories includes the TA2 Muscle Car Series, Super GT Australia, Australian Formula 3 Championship, Thunder Sports National Series, MARC Cars Australia, and Kumho V8 Classic Racing Series.

“We pride ourselves on running a series where competitor satisfaction is our highest priority, and a major part of that is ensuring our drivers and teams have easy access to a high-quality supply of fuel,” said AMRS manager Matt Baragwanath.

“Mark Tierney and the team at RaceFuels have a well-earned reputation for supplying fuel for motorsport events Australia-wide and demonstrated their absolute commitment to customer satisfaction and support.

“Our series is home to a wide range of categories encompassing a variety of vehicles, ranging from production-based sedans in Thunder Sports all the way up to exotic sports cars in Super GT Australia.

“RaceFuels have the capability to cater for all our competitors and we’re excited to be partnering with them in 2022.”

Added RaceFuels managing director Mark Tierney: “We have been working closely with the AMRS and its competitors for many years, and it’s great to have formalised a deal between both parties.

“The advantage of this supply and distribution deal is that competitors don’t have to think about volumes or quantities.

“They will arrive at the track and their fuel will be looked after – delivered and ready.

“It’s the same service that we offer all other national-level categories and events, including the Supercars Championship, so competitors are able to rest easier at events, knowing their fuel solution is sorted.

“We can’t wait to see the AMRS and its competitors hit the track for the first time in 2022. We’ve been starved of quality racing action and it’s great that AMRS will be one of the first racing series to hit the track in the new year.”

Following Round 1, AMRS will head to The Bend Motorsport Park, Winton Motor Raceway and Queensland Raceway before making second visits to SMP and Winton to close out the year.