26-car entry list for Trans Am Round 1

A 26-car field will take to Symmons Plains this weekend for Round 1 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania.

As reported earlier by Speedcafe.com, debutant Jett Johnson is one of several notable names on the entry list, which includes 2021 series winner Nathan Herne in the #1 Garry Rogers Motorsport car.

Johnson is, of course, the son of Steven and grandson of Dick, and he is not the only next-generation driver who will be competing.

Nash Morris, son of Paul, will drive a Supercheap Auto-backed Ford Mustang, while Dalton Ellery, son of Steven, debuts in one prepared by the Beric Lynton operation which is responsible for the last two Bathurst 6 Hour-winning BMWs.

Ben Grice is another, with his team expanding to three cars thanks to the addition of former Super3 front-runner Nic Carroll and John Holinger.

Jon McCorkindale has switched from Super2 to Trans Ams, former Supercars Championship driver Owen Kelly continues in the series, and GRM has brought Marcos Ambrose protégé Lochie Dalton into its ranks.

Among other notables are Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series winner Tim Brook, Formula Ford race winner Cody Burcher, 2021 Trans Am runner-up Edan Thornburrow, and former SuperUtes front-runner Elliot Barbour.

There will be three class titles in play this year, namely Outright, Hoosier Cup, and Masters Cup.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will also be part of the bill at Race Tasmania, plus local categories.

The event starts this Friday, February 11.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway