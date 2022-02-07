> News > National

26-car entry list for Trans Am Round 1

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 7th February, 2022 - 11:17am

Round 1 of the 2021 National Trans Am Series at Symmons Plains. Picture: Australian Racing Group

A 26-car field will take to Symmons Plains this weekend for Round 1 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania.

As reported earlier by Speedcafe.com, debutant Jett Johnson is one of several notable names on the entry list, which includes 2021 series winner Nathan Herne in the #1 Garry Rogers Motorsport car.

Johnson is, of course, the son of Steven and grandson of Dick, and he is not the only next-generation driver who will be competing.

Nash Morris, son of Paul, will drive a Supercheap Auto-backed Ford Mustang, while Dalton Ellery, son of Steven, debuts in one prepared by the Beric Lynton operation which is responsible for the last two Bathurst 6 Hour-winning BMWs.

Ben Grice is another, with his team expanding to three cars thanks to the addition of former Super3 front-runner Nic Carroll and John Holinger.

Jon McCorkindale has switched from Super2 to Trans Ams, former Supercars Championship driver Owen Kelly continues in the series, and GRM has brought Marcos Ambrose protégé Lochie Dalton into its ranks.

Among other notables are Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series winner Tim Brook, Formula Ford race winner Cody Burcher, 2021 Trans Am runner-up Edan Thornburrow, and former SuperUtes front-runner Elliot Barbour.

There will be three class titles in play this year, namely Outright, Hoosier Cup, and Masters Cup.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will also be part of the bill at Race Tasmania, plus local categories.

The event starts this Friday, February 11.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway

Num Class Team/Sponsor Driver State Car
1 Outright Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne NSW Ford Mustang
2 Outright Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group Kyle Gurton QLD Ford Mustang
03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice VIC Ford Mustang
4 Masters Cup Crutcher Devlopments Mark Crutcher NSW Ford Mustang
6 Hoosier Cup McAlister Motors Hugh McAlister NSW Ford Mustang
8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas QLD Ford Mustang
12 Hoosier Cup Road Rage Industries/RTC Group Shaun Richardson QLD Dodge Challenger
15 Hoosier Cup Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres Michael Rowell QLD Ford Mustang
23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger VIC Chevrolet Camaro
27 Outright Dream Racing Australia Elliot Barbour VIC Chevrolet Camaro
31 Outright Bruce Lynton Service Dalton Ellery QLD Ford Mustang
36 Outright Cody Burcher Racing Cody Burcher NSW Ford Mustang
37 Outright Dream Racing Australia Jackson Rice VIC Dodge Challenger
38 Outright Tim Brook Motorsport Tim Brook NSW Ford Mustang
45 Outright Up2/11 Motorsport/GRM Lochie Dalton TAS Ford Mustang
48 Outright Nic Carroll Motorsport Nic Carroll VIC Dodge Challenger
66 Masters Cup Shaw Motorsport Tim Shaw TAS Chevrolet Camaro
67 Outright Supercheap Auto Nash Morris QLD Ford Mustang
69 Outright Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale NSW Ford Mustang
73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly TAS Ford Mustang
88 Hoosier Cup Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties John Harris QLD Ford Mustang
99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Brett Holdsworth VIC Chevrolet Camaro
116 Outright Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow NSW Ford Mustang
117 Hoosier Cup Team Johnson / Full Throttle BBQ Jett Johnson QLD Ford Mustang
321 Masters Cup 321 Motofit Chris Sutton NSW Ford Mustang
777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella NSW Chevrolet Camaro

