> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: First laps of NASCAR’s LA Coliseum

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 6th February, 2022 - 10:17am

Ride onboard for Kevin Harvick’s first laps of the LA Coliseum which will play host to this weekend’s NASCAR Clash.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]