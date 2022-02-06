Triple Eight’s relationship with Vodafone clarified

Telecommunications giant Vodafone will have a relationship with Red Bull Ampol Racing in the forthcoming Repco Supercars Championship.

Late last year reports emerged that the brand would sponsor the team in 2022.

Observant fans will have noted the absence of Vodafone from the team’s new livery launched this week.

However, Speedcafe.com can confirm the company will indeed back the team in a minor capacity.

A team statement read: “Triple Eight confirms its ongoing relationship with Vodafone is continuing in 2022.”

In the wake of reports last year, Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton took to social media to vent his frustrations.

There, he suggested Red Bull Ampol Racing had forced him to axe his support of Feeney, who he has sponsored for several years.

Boost Mobile had co-naming rights sponsorship of Feeney in the Dunlop Super2 Series last year, sharing the #888 Triple Eight Race Engineering entry with Red Bull.

Although Vodafone has not appeared on one of the team’s Supercars in recent years, the brand did back a Mercedes-AMG GT3 the team entered in the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Driver-turned-team principal Jamie Whincup carried Vodafone branding on his helmets as recently as last year.