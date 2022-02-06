Bastianini tops Sepang MotoGP test with lap-record pace

Enea Bastianini
Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini has topped MotoGP’s Sepang Official test after achieving lap-record pace on his 2021-model Ducati.
The second-year MotoGP rider clocked a best time of 1:58.131s around the Malaysian circuit, ending the second and final day 0.026s up on Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro.
Bastianini set that marker in the first hour of the eight-hour day and was still on top at the halfway mark when rain began to set in.
While a number of riders opted for wet-weather mileage, there would be no advances on lap times thereafter, meaning Espargaro finished up second all told on a 1:58.157s after topping Day 1 on a 1:58.371s.
Those two both lapped faster than the All Time Lap Record which Fabio Quartararo set when he qualified on pole position for the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix with a 1:58.303s, as did the rest of the day’s top six.
Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin took third at 0.112s off the pace on his GP22-spec Desmosedici Ducati, while Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins had a crash on his way to fourth-quickest.
Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales rounded out the top five on exactly the same 1:58.261s time as Rins, and Francesco Bagnaia was first of the factory-entered Ducati Lenovo Team riders in sixth on a 1:58.265s.
Rounding out the top 10 were Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda).
Jack Miller was 14th on a 1:58.645s on his Ducati Lenovo Team entry, 0.514s off the pace, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira leading the way for the Austrian marque in 15th on a 1:58.701s.
On a Tech3-entered KTM, Remy Gardner finished 23rd on a 1:59.348s, four positions behind team-mate Raul Fernandez.
Gardner fractured a wrist on a motocross bike last month and opted not to ride in the wet as he continues his recovery.
Another official pre-season test will be held from this Friday, with three days of running on the cards at Indonesia’s new Mandalika International Street Circuit.
Day 2: Sepang Official test
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|Gap 1st/Prev
|Laps
|1
|23
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|1:58.131
|
|13/25
|2
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|1:58.157
|0.026/0.026
|8/38
|3
|89
|Jorge MARTIN
|ESP
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|1:58.243
|0.112/0.086
|8/27
|4
|42
|Alex RINS
|ESP
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|1:58.261
|0.130/0.018
|31/37
|5
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|1:58.261
|0.130
|10/42
|6
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|1:58.265
|0.134/0.004
|12/49
|7
|20
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|1:58.313
|0.182/0.048
|12/54
|8
|93
|Marc MARQUEZ
|ESP
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|1:58.332
|0.201/0.019
|7/49
|9
|5
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|1:58.413
|0.282/0.081
|10/47
|10
|44
|Pol ESPARGARO
|ESP
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|1:58.420
|0.289/0.007
|9/50
|11
|10
|Luca MARINI
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|1:58.430
|0.299/0.010
|9/37
|12
|36
|Joan MIR
|ESP
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|1:58.529
|0.398/0.099
|26/35
|13
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|Honda
|1:58.607
|0.476/0.078
|14/42
|14
|43
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|1:58.645
|0.514/0.038
|15/38
|15
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:58.701
|0.570/0.056
|8/32
|16
|72
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|1:58.710
|0.579/0.009
|11/46
|17
|73
|Alex MARQUEZ
|ESP
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|Honda
|1:58.800
|0.669/0.090
|14/57
|18
|33
|Brad BINDER
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:59.016
|0.885/0.216
|13/40
|19
|25
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:59.180
|1.049/0.164
|17/24
|20
|49
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|1:59.197
|1.066/0.017
|16/39
|21
|35
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|GBR
|Yamaha Factory
|Yamaha
|1:59.262
|1.131/0.065
|9/31
|22
|04
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|1:59.284
|1.153/0.022
|12/55
|23
|87
|Remy GARDNER
|AUS
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:59.348
|1.217/0.064
|34/35
|24
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|1:59.365
|1.234/0.017
|8/38
|25
|40
|Darryn BINDER
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|1:59.857
|1.726/0.492
|7/55
|26
|50
|Sylvain GUINTOLI
|FRA
|Suzuki Test Team
|Suzuki
|1:59.996
|1.865/0.139
|8/44
|27
|85
|Takuya TSUDA
|JPN
|Suzuki Test Team
|Suzuki
|2:05.678
|7.547/5.682
|3/4
