Bastianini tops Sepang MotoGP test with lap-record pace

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 6th February, 2022 - 10:04pm

Enea Bastianini

Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini has topped MotoGP’s Sepang Official test after achieving lap-record pace on his 2021-model Ducati.

The second-year MotoGP rider clocked a best time of 1:58.131s around the Malaysian circuit, ending the second and final day 0.026s up on Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro.

Bastianini set that marker in the first hour of the eight-hour day and was still on top at the halfway mark when rain began to set in.

While a number of riders opted for wet-weather mileage, there would be no advances on lap times thereafter, meaning Espargaro finished up second all told on a 1:58.157s after topping Day 1 on a 1:58.371s.

Those two both lapped faster than the All Time Lap Record which Fabio Quartararo set when he qualified on pole position for the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix with a 1:58.303s, as did the rest of the day’s top six.

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin took third at 0.112s off the pace on his GP22-spec Desmosedici Ducati, while Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins had a crash on his way to fourth-quickest.

Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales rounded out the top five on exactly the same 1:58.261s time as Rins, and Francesco Bagnaia was first of the factory-entered Ducati Lenovo Team riders in sixth on a 1:58.265s.

Rounding out the top 10 were Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda).

Jack Miller was 14th on a 1:58.645s on his Ducati Lenovo Team entry, 0.514s off the pace, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira leading the way for the Austrian marque in 15th on a 1:58.701s.

On a Tech3-entered KTM, Remy Gardner finished 23rd on a 1:59.348s, four positions behind team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Gardner fractured a wrist on a motocross bike last month and opted not to ride in the wet as he continues his recovery.

Another official pre-season test will be held from this Friday, with three days of running on the cards at Indonesia’s new Mandalika International Street Circuit.

Day 2: Sepang Official test

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/Prev Laps
1 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:58.131   13/25
2 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:58.157 0.026/0.026 8/38
3 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Pramac Racing Ducati 1:58.243 0.112/0.086 8/27
4 42 Alex RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:58.261 0.130/0.018 31/37
5 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:58.261 0.130 10/42
6 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:58.265 0.134/0.004 12/49
7 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:58.313 0.182/0.048 12/54
8 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:58.332 0.201/0.019 7/49
9 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:58.413 0.282/0.081 10/47
10 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:58.420 0.289/0.007 9/50
11 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:58.430 0.299/0.010 9/37
12 36 Joan MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:58.529 0.398/0.099 26/35
13 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:58.607 0.476/0.078 14/42
14 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:58.645 0.514/0.038 15/38
15 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:58.701 0.570/0.056 8/32
16 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:58.710 0.579/0.009 11/46
17 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:58.800 0.669/0.090 14/57
18 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:59.016 0.885/0.216 13/40
19 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:59.180 1.049/0.164 17/24
20 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:59.197 1.066/0.017 16/39
21 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR Yamaha Factory Yamaha 1:59.262 1.131/0.065 9/31
22 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:59.284 1.153/0.022 12/55
23 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:59.348 1.217/0.064 34/35
24 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:59.365 1.234/0.017 8/38
25 40 Darryn BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:59.857 1.726/0.492 7/55
26 50 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA Suzuki Test Team Suzuki 1:59.996 1.865/0.139 8/44
27 85 Takuya TSUDA JPN Suzuki Test Team Suzuki 2:05.678 7.547/5.682 3/4

