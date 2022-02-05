Kyalami qualifying cancelled due to waterlogged track

Both the official qualifying session and Superpole for the Kyalami 9 Hour were cancelled after torrential rain left the South African circuit waterlogged.

AKKA-ASP will start Saturday’s Intercontinental GT Challenge season finale from pole position after the grid was determined by the results from ‘pre-qualifying practice’.

Jules Gounon’s Friday morning time of 1:42.465s in dry conditions proved enough to put the #89 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo he shares with Timur Boguslavskiy and Raffaele Marciello in the box seat for the race.

Cars ventured out on track for the three-part qualifying session to determine the order for Superpole, but with large amounts of standing water around the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, that was called off after three minutes.

Race control later confirmed no further track activity would take place for the day as rain continued to lash Johannesburg.

The #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Alessio Rovera will share the front row with the AKKA-ASP Mercedes-AMG.

AF Corse’s sister #51 Ferrari will line up third, alongside the Pro-Am pole-sitter SunEnergy1 Racing in fourth outright with sole Australian Kenny Habul.

Audi’s best-placed entry, Sainteloc Racing, starts fifth.

The Kyalami 9 Hour gets underway at 22:00 AEDT on Saturday (13:00 local time).