Kostecki reflects on debut aboard Gen3 prototype

Erebus Motorsport young gun Brodie Kostecki is welcoming the Gen3 Supercars style that should lead to more driver errors.

Various drivers who have cycled through the prototypes during testing this year at Queensland Raceway have indicated the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are far more difficult to handle than the existing Gen2 models.

That’s no concern to Kostecki though, who lapped up his first seat time in the Camaro yesterday.

“It’s just different to what we have now,” the #99 driver told Speedcafe.com.

“Obviously it’s a way different aero platform and the car’s weight is quite a bit different than the current car.

“But it ran pretty smoothly for me, we were just able to log laps and give the data back to the important people that make all the changes.

“But definitely, I’m all for less aero – less aero means longer braking zones, which means more mistakes and harder to drive.

“There’s definitely a lot of potential in the car and it’s still very early in its R&D phase.”

Kostecki was joined by various Erebus key staff at QR, including his race engineer George Commins, team-mate Will Brown, and CEO Barry Ryan. Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes made a late afternoon cameo aboard the Camaro.

Looking ahead to Round 1 of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship, the 24-year-old is keen to see Erebus continue its Sydney Motorsport Park form of last season.

Erebus was arguably the standout team during the SMP quadruple-header, taking a pole position and race win courtesy of Brown, while Kostecki also scored a podium.

SMP was recently announced to replace Newcastle as the 2022 season-opener on March 4-6.

“I mean it’s a bummer that we don’t get to race at Newcastle [for Round 1], I love that track, but it’s also good that we’re starting back at SMP,” noted Kostecki.

“It’s a very biased opinion obviously because we were pretty quick there last year, so it would be great to start off the season with strong form there.”

Kostecki will today make his Sprintcar debut at Toowoomba Speedway.