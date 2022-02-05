> News > International

Big Australian representation in FIA commission roles

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 5th February, 2022 - 9:46am

Several Australians have been appointed and/or elected to FIA Commission roles

A number of Australians will be part of various FIA commissions following this week’s World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting.

While now former Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal Roland Dane is a high-profile election to the Touring Car Commission, he is but one of several Australians in similar roles.

The most senior of those, being those in President or Vice-President positions, are Sam Michael, Motorsport Australia President Andrew Fraser, Motorsport Australia director of motorsport and commercial operations Michael Smith, and Motorsport Australia manager of track safety David Stuart.

Michael is President of the FIA Safety Commission, Fraser is Vice-President of the Environmental and Sustainability Commission, Smith is Vice-President of the Volunteers and Officials Commission, and Stuart is Vice-President of the Circuits Commission.

Roland Dane’s daughter Jessica, who is part of Triple Eight’s current management and now owns almost a third of the business, is a member of the Women in Motor Sport Commission.

Michael, who was a technical director for the Williams Formula 1 team and a sporting director at McLaren, is also a member of the Single Seater Commission.

Australian expatriate Alan Gow, chief executive of the British Touring Car Championship and a Briton for the FIA’s purposes, was reappointed as President of the Touring Car Commission and continues as a member of the World Endurance Commission.

Members of the Sporting Commissions are elected every second year by the WMSC, while Presidents and Vice-Presidents are appointed for the same term by the WMSC on proposal of the President of the FIA.

Australian contingent on FIA Commissions

Presidents
Sam Michael Safety Commission
Vice-Presidents
Andrew Fraser Environmental and Sustainability Commission
Michael Smith Volunteers and Officials Commission
David Stuart Circuits Commission
Commission Members
Jessica Dane Women in Motor Sport Commission
Thea Jeanes-Cochrane Esports Commission
Molly Taylor Rally Commission
Lawrie Schmitt GT Commission
Roland Dane Touring Car Commission
Andrew Berryman Historic Motor Sport Commission
Brett Stevens Drag Racing Commission
Scott McGrath Homologation Commission
Dr Matt Croxford Medical Commission
Sam Michael Single Seater Commission
Craig Denton Karting Commission
Charlotte Hayes Disability and Accessibility Commission

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]