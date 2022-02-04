> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Indianapolis Motor Speedway becomes ‘winter wonderland’

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 4th February, 2022 - 1:40pm

Watch as IMS president J. Douglas Boles opted for a different method of circulating the hallowed oval, as snow falls less than four months out from the 106th Indianapolis 500.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]