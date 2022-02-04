> News > Formula 1

VIDEO: Explaining Formula 1’s new look

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 4th February, 2022 - 5:25pm

As teams prepare the unveil their 2022 Formula 1 machinery, find out what’s different and why for the coming season.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]