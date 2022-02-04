Supercars tweaks tyre allocation, rules for Sydney

Soft and super soft compound tyres will be available to teams at the opening round of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Released earlier this week, Supercars had initially listed hard and super soft compound tyres for the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight in the Operations Manual.

That came as a result of the Eastern Creek circuit taking the place of the Newcastle 500 as the season-opener, but was not amended at the time of the release of the Operations Manual.

Now, Supercars has ratified the tyre allocation with the release of its supplementary regulations for Sydney Motorsport Park.

The number of tyres will remain the same, though compounds differ.

Instead, teams will have 28 soft tyres, eight super soft tyres, and four pre-marked soft tyres at their disposal.

Teams will only be allowed to use one set of super soft tyres in each of the 77-lap races. Super soft tyres cannot be used in practice or qualifying.

Notably, Supercars has mandated a 19psi minimum tyre pressure, up from 17psi.

Each race, totalling 300 km, will require two compulsory pit stops to be served.

The Sydney SuperNight is set to take place across March 4-6.

Repco Supercars Championship 2022 tyre allocation:

Event Circuit Allocation Pre-marked Event marked 1 Sydney 4S 28S & 8SS 20W 2 Symmons Plains 4SS 28SS 16W 3 Albert Park 8S or H 16H & 16S 16W 4 Wanneroo 4S 28S 16W 5 Winton 4SS 28SS 16W 6 Hidden Valley 4SS 28SS 16W 7 Reid Park 4H 24H & 8SS 20W 8 The Bend 4S 28S 16W 9 Sandown 4S 28S 16W 10 Pukekohe 28H 16W 11 Mount Panorama 8H 52H 20W 12 Surfers Paradise 4S 32S 20W TBC Newcastle East 4S 32S 20W

Dunlop Super2 Series 2022 tyre allocation