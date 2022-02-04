> News > Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperNight schedule released

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 4th February, 2022 - 4:04pm

Supercars will return to Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6. Picture: Mark Horsburgh

Supercars has released the schedule for the opening round of the 2022 season, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

As previously reported, the Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by four categories on March 4-6.

The combined Dunlop Super2 Series and Dunlop Super3 Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, and Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will all have their first rounds of the year at the Sydney Motorsport Park event.

Across Saturday and Sunday, the Supercars Championship will take in two 77-lap races (300 km), the first of which will take place under lights.

The championship will take in two practice sessions on Friday with qualifying and top 10 shootouts to set the grid on Saturday and Sunday.

Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight schedule (local time/AEDT):

Friday, March 4
Time Category Session
11:35-11:55 Aussie Race Cars Practice 1
12:05-12:25 Touring Car Masters Practice 1
12:35-12:55 TGRA86 Practice 1
13:00-13:10 Supercars Demonstration
13:15-14:05 Dunlop Series Practice 1
14:20-15:00 Supercars Practice 1
15:15-15:35 Aussie Race Cars Qualifying
15:45-16:05 Touring Car Masters Qualifying
16:15-16:35 TGRA86 Practice 2
16:45-17:05 Aussie Race Cars Race 1
17:15-17:55 Dunlop Series Practice 2
18:10-18:50 Supercars Practice 2
18:50-19:10 Supercars Demonstration
Saturday, March 5
12:25-12:45 TGRA86 Qualifying
12:55-13:15 Aussie Race Cars Race 2
13:25-13:45 Touring Car Masters Trophy Race
14:00-14:10 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 (S3)
14:15-14:25 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 (S2)
14:25-14:35 Supercars Demonstration
14:45-15:00 Supercars Qualifying
15:00-15:10 Supercars Demonstration
15:20-15:40 Aussie Race Cars Race 3
15:50-16:10 Touring Car Masters Race 1
16:15-16:25 Supercars Demonstration
16:30-17:10 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
17:20-17:40 TGRA86 Race 1
17:50-18:20 Dunlop Series Race 1
19:10 Supercars Race 1
Sunday, March 6
08:00-08:20 Touring Car Masters Race 2
08:30-08:55 TGRA86 Race 2
09:05-09:15 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 (S3)
09:20-09:30 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 (S2)
09:30-09:40 Supercars Demonstration
09:45-10:05 Aussie Race Cars Race 4
10:15-10:35 Touring Car Masters Race 3
10:50-11:05 Supercars Qualifying
11:05-11:15 Supercars Demonstration
11:25-11:45 TGRA86 Race 3
12:00-12:40 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
12:45-12:55 Supercars Demonstration
13:10-13:40 Dunlop Series Race 2
14:30 Supercars Race 2

