Supercars Sydney SuperNight schedule released

Supercars has released the schedule for the opening round of the 2022 season, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

As previously reported, the Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by four categories on March 4-6.

The combined Dunlop Super2 Series and Dunlop Super3 Series, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, and Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will all have their first rounds of the year at the Sydney Motorsport Park event.

Across Saturday and Sunday, the Supercars Championship will take in two 77-lap races (300 km), the first of which will take place under lights.

The championship will take in two practice sessions on Friday with qualifying and top 10 shootouts to set the grid on Saturday and Sunday.

Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight schedule (local time/AEDT):