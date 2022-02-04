RESULTS: Should Supercars race overseas again?

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: COVID-19 permitting, would you like to see Supercars race overseas?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, as part of a new feature on Speedcafe.com, each Friday we give you the results of the Pirtek Poll.

At the time of publication, a majority – 56.49 percent – of people said ‘no’ they would not like to race overseas, while 43.51 percent said ‘yes’. You can have a look at the data below: