Jason Bargwanna steps back from TCR driving, son Ben re-signs

Ben Bargwanna has confirmed he and Garry Rogers Motorsport will once again team up for the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Bargwanna’s big breakthrough came at last year’s season finale at Mount Panorama, where he soared to pole position and clinched his maiden podium.

The son of 2000 Bathurst 1000 winner Jason will carry forward a familiar look, steering a Burson Auto Parts-backed Peugeot 308 TCR.

“I learnt a lot last year and as the season went on the results started to build,” said Ben.

“We set and achieved some clear goals for 2021, finishing races, podium results, rookie of the year and then to get my first pole position at Bathurst was a real bonus.

“I love racing these TCR cars and challenging the best young drivers in the country, and some older experienced drivers as well.

“It was a real eye-opener stepping up to this level of competition, but I have the confidence, a great team and partners, and we know we can hold our own in this field.

“For 2022 we want to challenge for regular top fives, take podiums and win races.”

While Ben is continuing, Jason will step back from TCR driving to focus on a team manager/mentoring role.

“The programme has come together perfectly over the last two seasons with the support from our partners in Burson Auto Parts,” said the 50-year-old, who was a race winner last year.

“Their continued commitment into the new season allows us to all move to the next stage and challenge for the title.

“I made the earlier statement that my fishing leave wasn’t far away, but I find that I am really enjoying this campaign.

“Ben has shown that he has improved and he became stronger during last season. His on-track decision-making and off track work ethic led to some great speed and strong results.

“I am extremely proud of his journey and I am excited to focus our attention and resources on Ben to allow him to mount a truly competitive campaign.

“Who knows, should we get a co-driver race in TCR Australia, we already have one in stock!

“I will still be heavily involved in the programme both on and off the track.

“This year’s TCR championship looks to be the most competitive ever and the whole Burson Auto Parts race team is chomping at the bit and ready to rise to the challenge.”

Round 1 of the TCR Australia season takes place next weekend (February 11-13) at AWC Race Tasmania.