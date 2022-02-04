Images highlight ‘potential safety concerns’ at Lakeside

Queensland Raceway has released images in the wake of its decision to halt hosting events at Lakeside Park over “potential safety concerns”.

In a statement earlier this week, Queensland Raceway said it had potential concerns that it had raised with Lakeside Park.

Today, images were posted to social media showing what appear to be hollow, rotten wood posts affixed to Armco barriers at Lakeside Park.

One image shows a segment of Armco barrier where a damaged wood post has bolts exposed (pictured below).

Recently, Tony Quinn took over the operations of Queensland Raceway from John Tetley who still runs Lakeside Park.

With the confirmation of that announcement, it was said that the two circuit operators would work collaboratively.

Speedcafe.com understands an agreement had been in place that would see Queensland Raceway continue hosting events at Lakeside Park.

However, that arrangement has since been axed due to those potential safety concerns.

Lakeside Park operator Tetley could not be reached for comment.