Haas takes F1 launch pole position

The Haas Formula 1 team has jumped into pole position for 2022 with news of its planned livery release.

The American-registered team took to social media overnight to announce that its new car, the VF-22, would be unveiled tonight (February 4).

It makes the team the first to offer a glimpse at what the coming season will look like.

However, how representative the car is remains uncertain with confusion surrounding whether Haas will unveil its full car or just a livery.

The Banbury-based squad ended the 2021 season without a point to its name after opting to focus its efforts on developing the 2022 car.

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin are set to remain with the team this year, their second in F1.

With Red Bull and Alfa Romeo Sauber having confirmed their launch plans in recent days only Williams is yet to announce its.

The 2022 F1 season gets underway in Bahrain on March 20, though prior to that are six days of pre-season testing.

Barcelona hosts the first three of those, starting from February 23.