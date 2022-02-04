Haas confident of improved 2022 results

Guenther Steiner is confident Haas will take a step forward in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

GALLERY: More images of the Haas VF-22

Haas has become the first team to unveil its 2022 Formula 1 contender by publishing images of the VF-22 online.

The subdued unveiling affair saw four images of the all-new machine released, offering a first glimpse of what the sport will look like for the coming season.

New aerodynamic regulations have changed the shape of cars in order to accommodate a return to ground effects.

Simplified front and rear wings are also on show, along with larger 18 inch wheels and low profile tyres.

The VF-22 is the first car to emerge from the American-owned team’s all-new design office in Maranello, Italy – led by technical director Simone Resta.

“It’s exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly,” said team principal Steiner.

“We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past, and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

“It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements.

“Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”

Team owner Gene Haas is also looking forward to a more fruitful year, after a season that was all but written off in anticipation of improved results this time around.

Drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have been retained for a second year, the pair failing to score a point throughout 2021.

“It’s that time of year where you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track,” said Haas.

“We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021 – which wasn’t easy to watch.

“Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”

“This is probably the most complex project the Uralkali Haas F1 Team has dealt with to-date for many reasons,” added Resta.

“It’s a completely new set of regulations and this season we’ve brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22.

“Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place. I consider this as a great success in the process.

“We’re still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success.”

Pre-season testing begins on February 23, the three-day outing being treated as an extended shakedown for the all-new machinery.

A second test follows in Bahrain next month ahead of the opening race of the season at the same venue on March 20.