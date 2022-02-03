Viñales leads Aprilia one-two at MotoGP Shakedown Test

Maverick Viñales has edged Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro to top spot on the third and final day of the MotoGP Shakedown Test at Sepang.

Espargaro was the pace-setter for much of what was his first day on the RS-GP this year, until Viñales ensured he would have bragging rights over the field for the second time in 24 hours when he clocked a late 1:58.942s.

All told, #12 was 0.144s quicker than #41 around the Malaysian Grand Prix circuit, with those two eligible for the Shakedown Test due to Aprilia’s lone status as a concession manufacturer.

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Raul Fernandez was next-quickest, at 0.526s off the pace, from Marco Bezzecchi (+0.769s) on a VR46 Ducati and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (+0.863s).

The injured Remy Gardner was sixth on a 2:00.046s, 1.104s away from the top, on his Tech3 KTM entry.

Cal Crutchlow joined proceedings on Day 3, with the YZR-M1s he shared with fellow Yamah test riders Koha Nozane and Katsuyuki Nakasuga being classified 11th and 12th.

Meanwhile, Jack Miller arrived at Sepang today, from Queensland, after recording a negative COVID-19 test.

He will get his first laps of the year with the Ducati Team when the Official Test is held at the same circuit this Saturday and Sunday.