> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Timelapse of LA Coliseum’s evolution

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 3rd February, 2022 - 10:40am

Watch in 60 seconds how an NFL stadium was transformed into a quarter-mile asphalt oval that will host the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]