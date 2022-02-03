Triple Eight confirms iconic #88 for Feeney

Red Bull Ampol Racing has confirmed Broc Feeney will carry #88 in his Repco Supercars Championship debut season.

Feeney, who has had a meteoric rise to the main game, replaces seven-time champion Jamie Whincup alongside Shane van Gisbergen in 2022.

There was long speculation as to what number Feeney might carry, the team eventually landing on #88 for the youngster.

“The first time I saw the car in the workshop with 88 and ‘Feeney’ on it was pretty surreal,” said the 19-year-old.

“It was sitting in the bay that JDub’s car usually is, but to see my name on it and all the partners that Red Bull Ampol Racing represent is pretty cool.”

Feeney enjoyed a successful start to his Supercars career, winning the 2019 Super3 Series under the guidance of Paul Morris.

With Tickford Racing, he finished seventh in a coronavirus-disrupted first Super2 Series campaign in 2020.

Last year, he joined the Triple Eight Race Engineering fold where he dominated proceedings in the Super2 Series.

Off the back of winning that title, in which he was four times a race winner and four more times a podium finisher, Feeney will graduate to the Supercars Championship.

“I knew six months ago that the deal was done, but to finally see my name on the side of the car, and to know we’re only a few weeks away from racing is so exciting,” he said.

“It’s pretty busy at the moment juggling all of our pre-season responsibilities, and it’s all very new to me.

“I’m dealing with a lot of stuff that I normally wouldn’t be, namely media and partner commitments, but my biggest focus is my training so I’m best prepared for when we hit the track in Sydney.”

Feeney has kept himself busy in the off-season, taking part in Gen3 prototype testing behind the wheel of Supercars’ Chevrolet Camaro.

The Gold Coaster’s first outing in his Holden ZB Commodore will come at Queensland Raceway on February 16 in pre-season testing.