KTM’s Sanders to make Finke debut

Dakar Rally stage winner Daniel Sanders is set to compete in the Tatts Finke Desert Race for the first time.

The 46th running of the iconic event takes place from June 10-13 with organisers receiving 600 bike entries within two hours of entries opening.

“We have seen our event grow in recent times and it’s great to see so many experienced competitors signed up for this year’s event to take on the 452km course,” said Antony Yoffa, the event’s president.

“We thank competitors for their patience; our team are progressively processing competitors’ entries. As soon as they meet all requirements, competitors will have their race number confirmed and will receive confirmation of their entry.

“It’s fantastic to welcome back a number of our past King of the Desert’s, highlighted by David Walsh who is looking to take out the three-peat – this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the toughest competitor fields to date.”

KTM-shod Sanders is a member of the GasGas Factory Racing team and finished fourth in last year’s Dakar to claim rookie honours.

He was sitting third overall in this year’s edition before crashing out prior to the start of Stage 7, undergoing surgery on his left wrist and elbow as a result.

Other notable bike entries include four-time winner Ben Grabham (2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011), and 1999 and 2002 King of the Desert Rick Hall.

Entries remain open for this year’s event, though organisers have warned that could mean competitors find themselves on a waitlist as they manage strong interest.

Riders wishing to compete must have either competed in the Finke Desert Race previously, or a Motorcycling Australia sanctioned event following changes to competency requirements announced last December.

Bike entries close on April 24 while car entries will open on March 1.