Gen3 to feature at Winton pre-season testing

Supercars is set to take its Gen3 prototypes to Winton Motor Raceway for a two-day hitout alongside pre-season testing on February 22-23.

Southern Supercars teams are slated to take part in what is the de facto official pre-season test on February 22. Come February 23, Super2 Series teams will test at the same circuit.

It will mark the first time Gen3 and Gen2 cars have appeared on track at the same time.

As yet, little more than the dates have been confirmed.

To date, several Supercars full-timers including Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, Will Davison, Tim Slade and James Courtney have sampled the Gen3 machinery.

Free agent Zane Goddard, who is hoping to land a co-drive role later this year, has also sampled the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro prototypes.

With full-time drivers and co-drivers sharing testing duties on February 22, it’s not clear who will take the reins in Winton, although there will be no shortage of pilots available.

Supercars will continue Gen3 testing tomorrow at Queensland Raceway.