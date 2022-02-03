ARG, Stan Sport strike landmark deal

Stan Sport is continuing its push into the motorsport sector, adding a bundle of burgeoning Australian categories to its portfolio.

It comes as the streaming platform has signed a broadcast deal with the Australian Racing Group, including exclusive coverage of the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour in April and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International in November.

ARG’s flagship category, the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, will only be seen on Stan Sport.

S5000 open-wheelers, the ever-popular Touring Car Masters, GT World Challenge Australia, National Trans Am Series, and the Australian V8 Touring Car Series are other ARG properties that will feature at its newly branded, seven-round SpeedSeries.

The first of those events is just around the corner: AWC Race Tasmania on February 11-13.

With Stan Sport being a subsidiary of Nine Entertainment, the Nine Network will also provide live coverage of the Saturday and Sunday elements of that Symmons Plains event, plus delayed highlights of every SpeedSeries round.

“This is a major partnership for the Australian Racing Group, our categories, events and partners that will take us to a new level,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“This partnership with Stan Sport comes at a time when they are growing rapidly and are becoming the destination for Motorsport viewers in Australia.

“The combined audience reach, engagement and promotional opportunities across Stan Sport and the wider Nine business offers an unrivalled level of coverage our motorsport categories and events have never had before.

“We are looking forward to commencing the partnership with our opening SpeedSeries event, the AWC Race Tasmania in February.”

Stan Sport has in recent times secured the Australian broadcasting rights to the IndyCar Series, World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, and Formula E.

“The SpeedSeries is a fantastic addition to our growing line-up of exclusive motorsport and highlights our approach to bringing premium content to Stan Sport customers all year round,” said Stan Acting CEO Martin Kugeler.

“This partnership will see the SpeedSeries become the cornerstone Australian motorsport content on Stan Sport, in addition to our recently secured international line-up including IndyCar, WEC, WRC and Formula E.

“The SpeedSeries is Aussie motor racing at its best, and we are thrilled to be partnering with ARG in an exciting new chapter.”

ARG categories had previously been broadcast on the Seven Network, which remains the free-to-air partner of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Providing live and ad-free content, Stan’s add-on sport package comes at a cost of $10 a month, with seven-day free trials available.