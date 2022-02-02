> News > Formula 1

VIDEO: Russell’s first day at Mercedes

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 2nd February, 2022 - 4:50pm

Join Mercedes’ new recruit George Russell for his first day as a works driver with the championship-winning squad.

