Triple Eight teases 2022 livery

Red Bull Ampol Racing has glimpsed its new-look Holden ZB Commodore a day out from the team’s season launch.

The team took to social media today, posting an image of Broc Feeney at its photoshoot.

Although little can be seen of the car, a close-up of the image appears to show the car carrying the trademark Red Bull blue, yellow, and red colours.

It’s not yet known what number Feeney will run, though there are several obvious options on the table.

Among the seemingly most likely is #93, which he campaigned in his early racing career up to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

Feeney carried #888 in his Super2 Series-winning season with Triple Eight Race Engineering last year, although that number is widely associated with Craig Lowndes.

As the heir to the throne of Jamie Whincup, some have tipped Feeney to carry #88.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will launch its liveries for Feeney and team-mate Shane van Gisbergen tomorrow morning.