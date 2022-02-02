Top Fuel Australia pressing on with Sydney Dragway plans

Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship organisers are not expecting a legal settlement involving Sydney Dragway to affect its upcoming Round 2 plans.

A court case and subsequent settlement saw Sydney Dragway return to exclusive IHRA sanctioning until the end of 2024, contrary to an announcement last year that would have seen the facility link with the rival ANDRA organisation.

That news, reported today by Speedcafe.com, carried potential ramifications for the new Australian Top Fuel Championship.

That was due to it being on the ANDRA-driven Australian Nationals card at Sydney Dragway on February 11-12.

However, despite the development, ATFC is expecting Round 2 of its season to go ahead as planned.

“There’s certainly a bit going on at Sydney Dragway at the moment,” read an ATFC statement posted on social media.

“Whatever that’s about, one thing is certain – entries are still open, and more than 150 racers have already entered their cars and bikes in the Australian Nationals and Top Fuel Championship.

“Drag racers deserve to race at the event they signed up for.

“The Australian Nationals is contracted to run at Sydney Dragway on February 11 and 12 as part of the Australian Drag Racing Championship, and unless anyone tells the racers otherwise, that’s what’s happening.

“We had a cracker event at Round 1 of the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship. Looking forward to Round 2 in two weekends time!”

The inaugural ATFC round took place on January 21-22 at Sydney Dragway, located in Eastern Creek.