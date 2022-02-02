Mayweather launches NASCAR Cup Series team

Unbeaten former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jnr could have a NASCAR Cup Series team of his own on the Daytona 500 grid later this month.

The 44-year-old has announced plans to enter The Money Team Racing at select events during the 2022 season.

Kaz Grala, 23, has been signed to drive for TMT Racing, which will run a Pit Viper-backed, Chevrolet-powered #50 – reflecting the number of professional wins Mayweather achieved in the ring.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” Mayweather said.

“With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

Grala, who won a NASCAR Truck Series race in 2017 at the age of 18, described the chance to compete for Mayweather as “an honour”.

“It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalises and reaches new audiences,” said the Boston native.

“I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this programme is capable of making that happen.

“We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organisation, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”

Team co-owner William Auchmoody will double as its general manager, while Tony Eury Jnr will act as crew chief.

The Daytona 500 will open the NASCAR season-proper on February 20, a fortnight after the highly anticipated Clash at The Coliseum exhibition this weekend.