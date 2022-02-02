Crick swaps SuperUte for Super2

Haltech SuperUte Series regular Cameron Crick has confirmed he’ll contest this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series with Eggleston Motorsport.

Crick comes to the touring car series off the back of a four-year spell in the SuperUte Series through its various guises.

The 24-year-old has previously raced in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and Turtle Wax Trans Am Series.

The Crick name will be a familiar one for some, his late father Rodney Crick a six-time Australian Super Truck champion and multiple Bathurst 1000 starter.

“Obviously I am super excited to be making the step up into Super2,” said Cameron Crick.

“Rachael and Ben Eggleston [team owners] have made me feel very welcome and very comfortable from the get-go, so I can’t wait to hook in.

“I have been exhausting absolutely all avenues and working super hard to make this happen and I honestly can’t thank my sponsors enough for making this step up with me.

“I am still working hard with my management team on locking in our partners and look forward to sharing the look of the car with everyone as we get closer to Round 1.

“I have only done a handful of laps in a Super3 car so I’m really keen to get some miles under my belt and learn as much as I can before Round 1.

“I have always dreamed of racing a Supercar and the time has finally come.”

Team co-owner and manager Rachael Eggleston welcomed Crick to the fold.

“From the very first phone call I had with Cam I was impressed,” she said.

“Not only is his on track record impressive, he is a top bloke and someone who works incredibly hard behind the scenes to get himself on the race track.

“He will be a huge asset to all his partners and supporters as well as our team.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to help drivers like Cam live out their dream of racing a Supercar and he will leave no stone unturned to do the very best job he can and we will support him every step of the way.

“We can already tell his work ethic on and off the track will be second to none and as a team I am confident we can deliver some really strong results in his rookie season and provide great exposure and return for his loyal network of supporters.”

Crick’s first on-track outing with the team is set to take place at Winton Motor Raceway on February 23.

The opening round of the Super2 Series takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.