Shahin breaks silence on Carrera Cup Pro-Am title saga

Sam Shahin has opened up on the achievement of winning the 2021 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Pro-Am title through a prolonged legal process.

The 53-year-old effectively retook the final lead in the standings when a five-second post-race time penalty was applied to Geoff Emery in the wake of a last-corner clash at Mount Panorama on December 5.

Emery has made no secret of his view on that penalty, taking an appeal process to multiple levels – all of which have been unsuccessful thus far.

Most recently, the Australian Motorsport Appeal Court (AMSAC) on Sunday denied Emery leave to appeal.

Shahin has remained quiet throughout the saga, but this afternoon broke his silence to Speedcafe.com by virtue of an extensive statement.

The Bend Motorsport Park owner has indicated he will compete in the 2022 competition using the new Type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

SAM SHAHIN’S STATEMENT:

I am not an expert on the appeal process. Any clarification should be sought from Michael Smith of Motorsport Australia.

From my end, I have accomplished a life ambition of winning a Pro-Am national championship.

I first hopped into a race car at the age of 45; that incidentally was a 996 Cup car. It was love at first sight! All I wanted from there was the opportunity to drive one. I had my first race at Philip Island and apart from torching all four tyres in qualifying, the experience left a lasting impression.

I have worked hard at my race craft. Very little of it has come naturally to me. Racing became an obsession and more importantly, the art of racing is what fascinates me. I love to understand car behaviour and what influences car dynamics; I thrive on it.

Competition in Carrera Cup is as strong as any professional category in Australia. The talent is relentless. You’ll have to work very hard in a Cup car to go home with a smile on your face; those days are far and few but when it all gels together, the feeling is almost indescribable.

The 2021 season was challenging on many fronts; the constant disruptions and schedule changes made for a lot of uncertainty. You also need lady luck on your side in racing and while I’ve had my fair share of hard luck stories, I’ve had some good fortune in 2021.

For now, I will soak in the accomplishment. I wish to pay my sincerest gratitude and respect to all my fellow competitors for the way they’ve conducted themselves in 2021, and hope that continues through the new 992 era from this year onwards.

I hope I have set an example for anyone who aspires to become a racing car driver. You can do it…. It can be done! Much like you do in your personal life or your business, you will be rewarded in a way you’ve never experienced before if you are prepared to commit, and to do the hard work.