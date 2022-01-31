VIDEO: Last lap clash gives Campbell’s squad class win
Castroneves takes overall at Daytona, Campbell’s team wins GT thriller
Pither: PremiAir Racing not just building towards 2023
Westbrook leads at halfway in Daytona
Adderton welcomes Brown aboard Boost brigade
GALLERY: Trans-Tasman contingent at Daytona
Pagenaud, Castroneves ‘underdogs’ despite IndyCar experience
VIDEO: Formula E highlights from Saudi Arabia
Mortara wins frenetic second Formula E round
Dixon leads for Cadillac after six hours at Daytona
VIDEO: GT cars collide on Daytona speedway
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]