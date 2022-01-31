> News > International

VIDEO: Last lap clash gives Campbell’s squad class win

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 31st January, 2022 - 7:41am

Mathieu Jaminet and Laurens Vanthoor collide battling for the GTD Pro class lead on the last lap, giving Matt Campbell and his Pfaff Motorsports crew the Rolex 24 at Daytona victory.

