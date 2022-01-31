VIDEO: Ducati reveals 2022 MotoGP livery

The Ducati Lenovo Team has revealed the livery which Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia will compete with in the 2022 MotoGP season.

The factory entered-Desmosedicis will run with a superficially similar look to that which they carried last year, with just subtle changes to the paintwork.

Test rider Michele Pirro has already returned to action, including in the Shakedown Test which started today at Sepang, while the race riders will have to wait until the first Official Test, from February 5 at the same circuit.

Miller’s involvement in that test is dependent on passing a PCR test for COVID-19, having announced earlier this month that he had become infected.

The Ducati Team was to have held its season launch on January 28 (CET) but that was postponed given the Queenslander’s inability to return to Europe due to isolation.

It will now take place on February 7, a day after the completion of the first Official Test.