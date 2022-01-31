Formula Ford to support Winton Supercars event

The Formula Ford association has released the full 2022 calendar for its national competition, which now includes a round at the Winton Supercars event.

Five rounds were confirmed late last year, with not just a Supercars event but also a visit to the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships now locked in.

The first three rounds will be held in Victoria, at Sandown with state championships in February, then Phillip Island on the national programme in March, and the Winton SuperSprint in May.

The final four rounds unfold at state events at Sydney Motorsport Park in early-August, Morgan Park in late-August, The Bend in September, and back to Sydney in October.

Australian Formula Ford Championship 2022 calendar

Round 1 – 26-27 February at Sandown Raceway (VIC) (Victorian State Championship)

Round 2 – 19-20 March at Phillip Island GP Circuit (VIC) (Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships)

Round 3 – 21-22 May at Winton Motor Raceway (VIC) (Supercars)

Round 4 – 6-7 August at Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) (NSW State Championship)

Round 5 – 27-28 August at Morgan Park Raceway (QLD) (QLD State Championship)*

Round 6 – 17-18 September at The Bend Motorsport Park (SA) (SA State Championship)*

Round 7 – 29-30 October at Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) (NSW State Championship)*

* Australian FF1600 Championship round